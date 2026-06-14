Successful Pony Club Campdraft

Condobolin Pony Club held a very successful Campdraft Clinic recently. The event was held at the Condobolin Campdraft Grounds, with Amy Cheney helping participants learn new skills. “So much learning, confidence building, laughs and plenty of dusty miles covered over the weekend!” a post on the Condobolin PONY CLUB Facebook Page read. “It was amazing to watch the kids grow throughout the clinic, stepping outside their comfort zones, trying new things and having so much fun along the way. The improvement in both riders and horses was unreal “Thank you to all the families who came along, helped out and supported the weekend these events don’t happen without a great community behind them. Safe to say everyone headed home tired, dusty and already keen for the next one,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Kathy Parmaby.