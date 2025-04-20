Successful opening night
By Hayley Egan
JBJ Creative Connections Studio held it’s opening night on Wednesday 12th March.
The opening night had a few technical challenges but the night was overall a great success with just below 50 people (that’s nearly 20% of Ungarie’s population) attending and 7 artworks being sold.
Since opening, the studio has been busy with many projects being completed or in progress.
Image Credits: JBJ Creative Connections Studio Facebook page.
Latest News
Concert Fundraiser held at Trundle
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Friday 28th March, a fundraising [...]
Successful opening night
By Hayley Egan JBJ Creative Connections Studio held it’s opening [...]
Skillful Quade
Condobolin Public School student Quade Peterson has been selected in [...]
Talented Trio Selected
Congratulations to Condobolin Public School students Levi Daure, Quade Peterson [...]
Lora and Barry visit school
On Monday 31st March, Tullibigeal Central School had the pleasure [...]
Vashti and Thomas showcase sporting abilities
It was recently an exciting time at Trundle Central School, [...]