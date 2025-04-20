Successful opening night

By Hayley Egan

JBJ Creative Connections Studio held it’s opening night on Wednesday 12th March.

The opening night had a few technical challenges but the night was overall a great success with just below 50 people (that’s nearly 20% of Ungarie’s population) attending and 7 artworks being sold.

Since opening, the studio has been busy with many projects being completed or in progress.

Image Credits: JBJ Creative Connections Studio Facebook page.