Successful opening night

By Hayley Egan

JBJ Creative Connections Studio held it’s opening night on Wednesday 12th March.
The opening night had a few technical challenges but the night was overall a great success with just below 50 people (that’s nearly 20% of Ungarie’s population) attending and 7 artworks being sold.
Since opening, the studio has been busy with many projects being completed or in progress.
Image Credits: JBJ Creative Connections Studio Facebook page.

Last Updated: 16/04/2025By

Latest News

Skillful Quade

20/04/2025|

Condobolin Public School student Quade Peterson has been selected in [...]

Talented Trio Selected

19/04/2025|

Congratulations to Condobolin Public School students Levi Daure, Quade Peterson [...]

We recommend