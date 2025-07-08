Successful Gala Day for CHS
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School’s Open Boys Rugby League team travelled to Dubbo for an exciting 9’s gala day on Thursday, 12 June.
“In our first game against LaSalle, we faced tough competition with only a one-man bench compared to their four,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.
“It was a nail-biting match that challenged our boys to adapt to the new 9’s format. LaSalle scored the first two tries while our team found their rhythm.
“However, our determination shone through as Zane Saunders and Justin McDonald scored to bring us back into contention.
“The highlight of the match came from a brilliant play by Levi Johnson, leading to Zane’s gamewinning try! Despite an early injury leaving us with no substitutes, we fought hard to secure a thrilling victory with a final score of 14-10.
“In our second match against Narromine, the boys showcased their strength and adaptability right from the start. Quarn Colliss and Nate Vincent put us ahead with two early tries.
“Although Narromine managed to score, Justin McDonald quickly answered back with a stunning try, followed by another from Nate on the opposite side. We secured the win with a final score of 18-10.
“Overall, Condobolin High School emerged victorious on the day! A massive congratulations to our boys for their amazing effort and teamwork!” the post concluded.
