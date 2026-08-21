Successful End of Term Assembly

On Friday 3rd July, UCS School Captains Alex Jackson, Eva McCubbin, Adelaide Ward and Lucy Ward hosted the end of term assembly welcoming parents and community members to celebrate another successful term.

Students Ben Brown and Mitch Reid opened the assembly giving the Acknowledgment of Country, accompanied by a piece played on the digeridoo. Then Mrs Roscarel and a selection of Secondary Music students played the national anthem.

K/1/2 students got everyone’s attention with their performance on the boomwhakers, before Cross Country and Athletics Age Champions were awarded their medallions.

Next, certificates were presented to Primary students who completed 25, 50, 75, 100 and an impressive 125 Nights Home Reading.

The audience were then treated to two powerful speeches delivered by Freya Rowling and Chelsey Spencer who were selected as reserves in the Oxley Public Speaking competition hosted by Parkes CWA earlier in Term 2.

Next, it was time for Year 3/4 STEM students to showcase their creativity, demonstrating how they used the Makedo tools to create critters and an arcade game.

Finally, the Year 5/6 students performed a song with a variety of instruments, showing just how much progress they’ve made since the beginning of the year when a majority of the students hadn’t played an instrument before.

Source: Ungarie Central School Newsletter. Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.