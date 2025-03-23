Successful day for Tottenham Picnic Races
2025 Tottenham Picnic Races Report
The annual Tottenham Picnic Races were held on Saturday 8th March 2025.
A great day was had with approx. 650 patrons. The results for races are as follows:
Race 1
No 4 Zillions with Trainer S Jeffries and Jockey A Boyd
No 1 Full Revolution with Trainer – C Greig and Jockey L Ribeiro
No 5 Rubicon River with Trainer -B Hayes and Jockey E Waters
Race 2
No 7 Shades of Truth with Trainer -N Pollock and Jockey A Pollock
No 3 Yourawizard with Trainer -D Prest and Jockey A Boyd
No 6 Party Prophet with Trainer -R Robb and Jockey L Ribeiro
Race 3
No 6 Mr Pointer with Trainer -A Prisk and Jockey T Gough
No 2 Joanneski with Trainer -N Pollock and Jockey A Pollock
No 5 Billy Bent Ear with Trainer -C Greig and Jockey T Bailey
Race 4
No 8 Starstroke with Trainer S Canham and Jockey Z Lewis
No 7 Scruff’s Magic with Trainer -D Stanley and Jockey E Drews
No 3 Candid with Trainer -C Monaghan and Jockey A Pollock
Race 5 ROBINSON GRAIN TOTTENHAM PICNIC CUP
No 1 Laisvas with Trainer -C Greig and Jockey L Ribeiro
No 5 Bush Warrior with Trainer -D Stanley and Jockey A Pollock
No 2 I’m Scarlett with Trainer -C Greig and Jockey T Bailey
Race 6
No 6 Ready for liftoff with Trainer -K Kennedy and Jockey E Drews
No 5 Glenfield Fox with Trainer -G O’Neill and Jockey Z Lewis
No 1 Spanner with Trainer – S Jeffries and Jockey A Boyd
Most successful Trainer was presented to Connie Greig while most successful Jockey was given to Arthur Pollock.
Many donned their best dresses and suits for fashions on the field.
Most appropriately dressed Female for Country Racing was presented to Deborah Hodges (Dubbo).
Most Appropriately Dressed Male for Country Racing went to Mark Ward (Condobolin).
Most Appropriate Millinery for Country Racing was won by Elizabeth Kerr (Cobar).
Raffle results:
1st Prize went to KS Doona (donated by Fox & Lillee) – Narelle Howison
2nd Prize – Sterling Silver Bangle (donated by Whitney’s Jewellers) – Trevor Sargeant
3rd Prize- Mega Meat Tray (donated by Robb’s Butchery) – Joanne Trudson
4th Prize – QS Doona (donated by Fox & Lillee) – Anne Poggioli
5th Prize – Air Fryer (donated by the Race Club) – Colin Heena
Following the event, the Tottenham Picnic Races made a post on their Facebook page announcing their appreciation and thanks to everyone involved in the making of the 2025 Tottenham Picnic Races. The following is their post.
” We would now like to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone involved in making the 2025 Tottenham Picnic Races such a fantastic event.
“Thankyou to our local volunteer organisations; the Tottenham Lions Club and the Tottenham CWA. Thankyou to our wonderful committee and community volunteers who worked rostered shifts, attended meetings or helped on set up and clean up working bees.
“And…. Thankyou to our sponsors, large and small. We are privileged to work with some great local and non local businesses every year. Without supporters, volunteers and sponsors our Race Days just would not be possible. THANK YOU!” concluded the post.
Report and Images contributed.
