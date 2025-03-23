Successful day for Tottenham Picnic Races

2025 Tottenham Picnic Races Report

The annual Tottenham Picnic Races were held on Saturday 8th March 2025.

A great day was had with approx. 650 patrons. The results for races are as follows:

Race 1

No 4 Zillions with Trainer S Jeffries and Jockey A Boyd

No 1 Full Revolution with Trainer – C Greig and Jockey L Ribeiro

No 5 Rubicon River with Trainer -B Hayes and Jockey E Waters

Race 2

No 7 Shades of Truth with Trainer -N Pollock and Jockey A Pollock

No 3 Yourawizard with Trainer -D Prest and Jockey A Boyd

No 6 Party Prophet with Trainer -R Robb and Jockey L Ribeiro

Race 3

No 6 Mr Pointer with Trainer -A Prisk and Jockey T Gough

No 2 Joanneski with Trainer -N Pollock and Jockey A Pollock

No 5 Billy Bent Ear with Trainer -C Greig and Jockey T Bailey

Race 4

No 8 Starstroke with Trainer S Canham and Jockey Z Lewis

No 7 Scruff’s Magic with Trainer -D Stanley and Jockey E Drews

No 3 Candid with Trainer -C Monaghan and Jockey A Pollock

Race 5 ROBINSON GRAIN TOTTENHAM PICNIC CUP

No 1 Laisvas with Trainer -C Greig and Jockey L Ribeiro

No 5 Bush Warrior with Trainer -D Stanley and Jockey A Pollock

No 2 I’m Scarlett with Trainer -C Greig and Jockey T Bailey

Race 6

No 6 Ready for liftoff with Trainer -K Kennedy and Jockey E Drews

No 5 Glenfield Fox with Trainer -G O’Neill and Jockey Z Lewis

No 1 Spanner with Trainer – S Jeffries and Jockey A Boyd

Most successful Trainer was presented to Connie Greig while most successful Jockey was given to Arthur Pollock.

Many donned their best dresses and suits for fashions on the field.

Most appropriately dressed Female for Country Racing was presented to Deborah Hodges (Dubbo).

Most Appropriately Dressed Male for Country Racing went to Mark Ward (Condobolin).

Most Appropriate Millinery for Country Racing was won by Elizabeth Kerr (Cobar).

Raffle results:

1st Prize went to KS Doona (donated by Fox & Lillee) – Narelle Howison

2nd Prize – Sterling Silver Bangle (donated by Whitney’s Jewellers) – Trevor Sargeant

3rd Prize- Mega Meat Tray (donated by Robb’s Butchery) – Joanne Trudson

4th Prize – QS Doona (donated by Fox & Lillee) – Anne Poggioli

5th Prize – Air Fryer (donated by the Race Club) – Colin Heena

Following the event, the Tottenham Picnic Races made a post on their Facebook page announcing their appreciation and thanks to everyone involved in the making of the 2025 Tottenham Picnic Races. The following is their post.

” We would now like to say a huge THANK YOU to everyone involved in making the 2025 Tottenham Picnic Races such a fantastic event.

“Thankyou to our local volunteer organisations; the Tottenham Lions Club and the Tottenham CWA. Thankyou to our wonderful committee and community volunteers who worked rostered shifts, attended meetings or helped on set up and clean up working bees.

“And…. Thankyou to our sponsors, large and small. We are privileged to work with some great local and non local businesses every year. Without supporters, volunteers and sponsors our Race Days just would not be possible. THANK YOU!” concluded the post.

Report and Images contributed.