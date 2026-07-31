Successful ‘Be Road Ready for Harvest’ Field Day

Advertorial.

The recent ‘Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day’, held at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange, was a success with than more 40 people attending.

Attendees were a mixture of farmers, contract harvesters, transport companies, agricultural machinery retailers, grain receival site staff, government agencies, council staff and relevant associations.

The event was supported by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, Transport for NSW, NSW Police, local agricultural machinery retailers, the Australian Custom Harvesters Association and the Forbes SES Unit.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said anecdotal feedback from attendees on the day was very positive.

“Rules and regulations do change and events like this are important to ensure people are up to date on what’s required before the upcoming harvest period.

“There were presentations about the NSW Light Vehicle Agricultural and Indivisible Item Exemption Notice 2024, the National Class 1 Agricultural Vehicle and Combination Mass and Dimension Exemption Notice 2024 (No.1), chain of responsibility, load restraint, fatigue, access, conditional registration, auxiliary plates and more.

“We did a deep dive into dimensions, signage and other travel conditions for moving agricultural machinery, combinations and trucks on the roads.

“The highlight of the morning were the interactive activities, including a hands-on machinery display, where participants were able to measure various vehicles and implements and read the relevant notice to work out what the travel requirements are. Thanks to Forbes Machinery Centre, Hutcheon and Pearce, O’Connors and Greg Dunn who were very generous in loaning us the equipment for the display.

“We also conducted a weighing display which explained gross vehicle mass and gross combination mass. Thanks to Forbes SES for bringing along their 4WD and flood boat for this exercise.

“Thanks to everyone who assisted with organising and promoting the event. And a bigger thank-you to everyone who registered and attended,” Ms Suitor said.

If you missed the Forbes Field Day, similar events are planned for Condobolin and Parkes.

Condobolin: Tuesday 4 August at Condobolin Showground from 3pm – 6.30pm, followed by a BBQ.

Parkes: Thursday 3 September at Parkes Racecourse. Breakfast from 7.30am. Event runs from 8am – 11.30am.

Here is the link to register: https://bit.ly/FieldDays26