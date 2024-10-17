Successful Be Road Ready for Harvest events held

Over 50 farmers, contract harvesters, truck drivers and grain brokers attended the recent Be Road Ready for Harvest Satellite Events in Tottenham, Parkes, Wirrinya and Bogan Gate.

The events were supported by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, Transport for NSW, the Grain Transport Safety Network (GTSN), NSW Police, SafeWork NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, Local Lands Services, NSW Farmers and the Parkes Show Society.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said anecdotal feedback from attendees was very positive.

“Regulations are constantly changing, so events like these are important to ensure we provide information about how to safely and legally move agricultural machinery, combinations and trucks on the road network in the lead up to the busy harvest period.

“We had presentations about conditional registration, auxiliary plates, fatigue, load restraint, mobile phone rules, chain of responsibility, access, compliance as well as the Grain Harvest Management Scheme, last mile access to silos and the National Class 1 Agricultural Vehicle and Combination Mass and Dimension Exemption Notice.

“The highlight of the morning was the interactive activity, where we showed participants how to use the quick reference guide for Class 1 Agricultural Notice to work out what the travel requirements would be for a header towing a front as well as various sized tractors towing implements.

“Participants could take home windscreen stickers that can be attached to their machinery that acts as a quick reference for travel requirements such as pilots, lights and signage – these were extremely popular.

“We also gave attendees copies of the 2024 Moving Harvest Machinery USBs, which contain all the relevant notices and other useful information, along with a live links document.

“Harvest USBs and windscreen stickers will be distributed to local agricultural machinery retailers and rural supply stores in late October.

“Thanks to everyone who was involved in running the events and to everyone who attended,” Ms Suitor said.

Press Release.