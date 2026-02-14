Successful Australia Day celebrations

On Monday 26th January, Trundle came together to celebrate Australia Day and locals in the community.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with today’s breakfast we can’t tell you how much we appreciate it. Thank you to the Trundle Shop, Grain & Press and Trundle Services Club and the Bush Tucker Committee for their support.” read a post on the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.

Les Whiley, Jackson Whiley, Kayleen Whiley, The Troffs RFS, Trundle Village RFS, Megan O’Toole, Robyne Abernethy, Sally Capell, Trundle Child Care Centre, Trundle Bush Tucker Committee, Ronald Jones, Georgia Watt, Kate Procopis, Jacob Unger and Tim Gillogly all received Certificates of Appreciation.

Karl Turner was named Youth Person of the Year.

Sports Person of the Year was Vashti Williams. The nominees were Alexis Gaut, St Patricks Relay Athletics (Alexis Gaut, Kaleb Stephenson, Chelsea Stephenson and Tilly Holloway) St Patricks Relay Swimming (Alexis Gaut, Tilly Holloway, Peyton Woods-Stevenson and Abby Quade), Thomas Sanderson, Benjamin Wu, Mackenzie Bolam and Aphellia Robson

Ben Kerin was named Citizen of the Year. The nominees were David John Ellery, Peter and Robyn Taylor, Brookview Units and Karlos Linder.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.