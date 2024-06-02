Successful Athletics Carnival
Trundle Central School recently held their annual Athletics Carnival and were blessed with beautiful weather.
The students enjoyed the days and participated with a high level of enthusiasm and house spirit whilst demonstrating exemplary behaviour. The day concluded with the presentation of Championships medallions and the P and C House Shield.
Congratulations to the following students who were age champions:
JUVENILE GIRL: Tilly Corney
JUVENILE BOY: Harrison Sutherland
JUNIOR PRIMARY GIRL: Tilly Corney
JUNIOR PRIMARY BOY: Jedaiah Spicer & Myall Orr
SENIOR PRIMARY GIRL: Mackenzie Bolam
SENIOR PRIMARY BOY: Harlen Corney
JUNIOR SECONDARY GIRL: Vashti Williams
JUNIOR SECONDARY BOY: Thomas Sanderson
SENIOR SECONDARY GIRL: Jessica Morgan
SENIOR SECONDARY BOY: Harrison Budd
Congratulations to the following students who broke records:
• Harrison Budd: Senior Secondary High Jump
• Thomas Sanderson: Junior Secondary High Jump
• Aphellia Robson: Senior Primary Discus, 11 years 100m
• Mackenzie Bolam: Senior Primary 800m
• Alfred Orr: 5 years 50m
• Eilene Sutton: 5 years 50m
Well done to Mitchell who won the House Shield.
“A special thank you to all the parents, family members and community members who both supported the students and who helped on both days, it was greatly appreciated. Also thank you to Ian Leonard for all the time and effort he puts in training the students and helping on Thursday. Finally, thank you to the office who provided the lovely lunch orders.” read the report in the schools newsletter.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Newsletter.
