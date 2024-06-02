Successful Athletics Carnival

Trundle Central School recently held their annual Athletics Carnival and were blessed with beautiful weather.

The students enjoyed the days and participated with a high level of enthusiasm and house spirit whilst demonstrating exemplary behaviour. The day concluded with the presentation of Championships medallions and the P and C House Shield.

Congratulations to the following students who were age champions:

JUVENILE GIRL: Tilly Corney

JUVENILE BOY: Harrison Sutherland

JUNIOR PRIMARY GIRL: Tilly Corney

JUNIOR PRIMARY BOY: Jedaiah Spicer & Myall Orr

SENIOR PRIMARY GIRL: Mackenzie Bolam

SENIOR PRIMARY BOY: Harlen Corney

JUNIOR SECONDARY GIRL: Vashti Williams

JUNIOR SECONDARY BOY: Thomas Sanderson

SENIOR SECONDARY GIRL: Jessica Morgan

SENIOR SECONDARY BOY: Harrison Budd

Congratulations to the following students who broke records:

• Harrison Budd: Senior Secondary High Jump

• Thomas Sanderson: Junior Secondary High Jump

• Aphellia Robson: Senior Primary Discus, 11 years 100m

• Mackenzie Bolam: Senior Primary 800m

• Alfred Orr: 5 years 50m

• Eilene Sutton: 5 years 50m

Well done to Mitchell who won the House Shield.

“A special thank you to all the parents, family members and community members who both supported the students and who helped on both days, it was greatly appreciated. Also thank you to Ian Leonard for all the time and effort he puts in training the students and helping on Thursday. Finally, thank you to the office who provided the lovely lunch orders.” read the report in the schools newsletter.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Newsletter.