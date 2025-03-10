Success in Warren

A chosen group of students from Trundle Central School attended the Gobondery/NARRAF Swimming event in Warren recently. Students Mackenzie Bolam (left) and Aphellia Robson (right) placed during their events. Aphellia earned the Senior Girl Champion medal and Mackenzie Bolam was the runner up. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Newsletter.

06/03/2025

11/03/2025|

