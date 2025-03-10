Success in Warren
A chosen group of students from Trundle Central School attended the Gobondery/NARRAF Swimming event in Warren recently. Students Mackenzie Bolam (left) and Aphellia Robson (right) placed during their events. Aphellia earned the Senior Girl Champion medal and Mackenzie Bolam was the runner up. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Condobolin Sandhill Googars
The Condobolin Sandhill Googars put in an amazing effort when [...]
Bernadette recognised
Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co’s Bernadette Binnie has won [...]
Crysta Healing Crystals closes shop front
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Crysta Healing Crystals will no longer [...]
Carmel Kelly to embark on a great adventure
By David Ellery Trundle's 15-year-old Carmel Kelly, a member of [...]
Merit awards for week 4
On Friday 21st February, the Tullibigeal Central School Merit Award [...]
