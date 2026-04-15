Success for Kaylee

Condobolin Public School student Kaylee Bamblett has been named in the Western Girls Rugby League team. She will now attend the state carnival later this year. Congratulations, Kaylee! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 14/04/2026By

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Success for Kaylee

15/04/2026|

Condobolin Public School student Kaylee Bamblett has been named in [...]

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