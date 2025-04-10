Success at The Land Cookery and Handicraft Day

Land Cookery Judge, Ann McIntyre, and Handicraft Judge, Ruth Hando, found many impressive items presented for judging from our local community. Both commented on the high standard of entries but were disappointed with the small number of entries.

For the cooking section there were plentiful entries in 10 sections ranging from boiled fruit cakes, butter, sultana and chocolate cakes, slices, biscuits, apricot rolls, sponges, relishes, marmalade and other jams.

This year entries were submitted from Parkes, Condobolin, Myamley, Forbes, Tullamore, Kiacatoo and Forbes Evening Branches. The Cooking Officer for Oxley Group CWA, Linda Brangwin commented, “It was wonderful to see all branches in Oxley Group represented.”

The Land Cookery Judge, Ann McIntyre, commented, “judging is based on size, texture, consistency, smell and overall taste”. Judges look for air bubbles, evenness of cooking, distribution of fruit (if any) and then taste a small amount.

Judge, Anne McIntyre said, “All entries were of good quality, with care taken on presentation.”

Although organisers were pleased with the entries they commented, “We had capacity to judge more, and would have loved for junior girls and boys and husbands to have entered as there are sections for everyone.”

The competitor to gain the most points was Ruth Worthington from Kiacatoo and Champion Cake was a sultana cake entered by Pat hurley from Myamley. A hint for success is to get the fruit as evenly distributed as possible and have flat ends.

Other hints given by the judge were to check the size of your tin, read the schedule for confirmation of size, always be careful to use a towel over the cooling rack before turning out your cake to eliminate rack marks, make sure all the flour is incorporated into the mixture and make sure the sugar is beaten enough. When icing a cake, make sure it goes to the very edge of the cake and if making a slice ensure the pieces are cut to the same size. If making jams or pickles, make sure the bottles are not left sticky.

For the Handicraft section entries were received from Forbes, Tullamore and Myamley. There were a huge range of materials and techniques entered from smocking, beading, knitting, crocheting, felting, quilting, dressmaking, Assisi work, book marks, toy making and applique.

The Handicraft Judge, Ruth Hando, was kept busy for much of the day commenting, “all entries were of a high standard.”

The Eight Item Group Competition was won by Tullamore Branch with Emily Hunt of Forbes Branch taking out the highest score in this section.

Myamley won the Branch Challenge of four pin cushions with miniature cups displaying porcelain paintings and the cushions themselves displaying ribbon work, crocheting and embroidery.

Myamley Branch member, Janette Manwaring, won ‘The Land’ Champion Article Natural fibres Section 8 with a white child’s dress with navy smocking and trim.

Janette also won the Over 80’s section with her smocking, with Handicraft Judge, Ruth Hando describing her work as, “beautiful pieces showing skill and passion”.

Other successful entrants were Dawn Ible (Forbes) for her Assisi work winning the Chairperson’s Award, Zita Carey (Tullamore) taking away the Handicraft Officer’s Award for her striking black, white and red quilt and Marian Gutherie (Myamley) for her knitted garment.

Winning entries in Handicraft will now progress to State and be judged at the CWA State Conference being held at Wagga Wagga in May.

Congratulations to Linda Brangwin (Oxley Group Cookery Officer) and Lesley Jelbart (Oxley Group Handicraft Officer) for their hard work in organising the venue, judges and official paperwork and making the day such a success.

There are sections for all ages in both the cooking and handicraft sections… gender is not a barrier. It would be wonderful to have entries in all sections of the schedule in 2026. If you are not sure what you could cook or make contact one of the ladies in the CWA branch closest to you and have a go.

Contact you CWA branch in your community and ask for information and please read the schedule.

Contributed by Oxley Group CWA Publicity Officer Sue Cunningham.