Studying Metals in workshop
Trundle Central School students studying Industrial Technology – Metals recently visited Dunn’s Metal Fabrication workshop in Peak Hill. Students were shown a range of machinery used in the industry, including the CNC Plasma. “Thank you to James Dunn for hosting us on the day and volunteering his time to cut out several projects for us to weld and raffle at a later date. We appreciate your time and we all love our name plates.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central Schools Facebook page.
