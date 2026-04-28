Students Win Prizes in Library Summer Writing Competition

Trundle Central School were so proud of their amazing students who recently took part in the library’s summer writing competition!

Each student shared what they loved most about summer—whether it was sunny days at the beach, time with family and friends, outdoor adventures, or simply relaxing with a good book. Their creativity, enthusiasm, and unique voices truly stood out.

As a reward for their fantastic efforts, five participants received a selection of books to enjoy and keep their love of reading growing!

“Congratulations to everyone involved—you should be incredibly proud of your work.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.