Students Welcome New Chickens to School Farm
Trundle Central School Stage 5 Agriculture students were excited to welcome a new batch of day-old chickens to the school farm recently! Students will be learning about chick care, animal husbandry, nutrition and farm management as they raise the birds over the coming weeks. Next term, the chickens will also be used to investigate egg laying production and factors that influence productivity in poultry enterprises. A fantastic hands-on learning opportunity for the students! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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