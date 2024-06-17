Students try immersive crime scene investigation

Crime Story is experiential learning.

After 14 years of criminal investigation, Luke Taylor left the Detectives’ office and retrained as an English Teacher. After gaining his Masters of Writing and studying ‘experiential learning’ he devised a system that involved both explicit literacy teaching whilst allowing the freedom for inquiry.

Crime Story is an immersive crime scene investigation involving hundreds of exhibits, forensic procedures where students get hands-on and apply their critical thinking and problem solving whilst learning some valuable writing techniques.

“Head of Teaching and Learning Amber Benson from Lake Cargelligo Central School contacted us and wondered if we travelled” Luke said.

“We know what it is like teaching in rural and remote areas, and one of our goals is to make sure we get to these areas that miss out on so many opportunities that the city has.

“Amber has brought together the Stage 3,4,5 and 6 students of Lake Cargelligo, and also invited Stage 6 (HSC) students from nearby schools. This is in school event and we set up 6m x 2m backdrops of digitally printed screens, with electronic, physical, computer and ‘old school’ crime scene exhibits.

“It is no small thing organising this, and I think Amber and her school have done an amazing job and the kids are amazing. They have really pushed the envelope, and apply thinking that country education and experience brings to these events. They have great critical thinking and problem solving. We just help apply that to writing, and the staff here are already doing an amazing job

“We have been in West Wyalong recently for a transferable skills workshop and are happy to be back in this area. In the recent past we have come down this way for Finley, as well as Dubbo, Bathurst, Bingara, and all the way up the coast to Tweed Heads.” Luke concluded.

