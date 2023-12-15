Students To Be Part Of Gadalung Program

Condobolin High School students Gemma O’Bryan, Summer Davis and Tayla Venables have been accepted into Sydney University’s Gadalung Program. The trio are part of the CSIRO Young Indigenous Women’s STEM Academy. Through this program and their mentor Myra Singh from Parkes, they were encouraged to apply for the Gadalung Program. The Gadalung Program is for Indigenous students commencing Year 11 or Year 12 in 2024. This program gives students the chance to experience university life, explore world-class facilities and meet current university students and staff. Students will learn useful skills for their final years at school and get a heads up for their future at university and beyond. The girls will attend the program in January next year.