Students Study Important Literacy Concepts
Trundle Central School Year 3/4 students have been diving into a rich variety of texts as they build their understanding of an important literacy concept: the difference between topic and theme!
Through stories and discussions, they’re learning that a topic is what a text is about, while a theme is the deeper message or lesson the author wants to share. It’s been exciting to see them think critically, ask questions, and make meaningful connections across different texts. It is great to see their curiosity and growing confidence as readers and thinkers. Keep up the great work!
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
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