Students show their sporting spirit

By Melissa Blewitt

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students recently travelled to Parkes to compete at the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese Athletics Carnival.

The carnival brought together students from schools across the Diocese for a day of athletics, competition and camaraderie. Students had the opportunity to test their skills across a range of track and field events, representing their school with enthusiasm and pride.

Their participation provided an excellent opportunity to develop confidence, celebrate individual achievements and support one another.