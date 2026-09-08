Students show their sporting spirit
By Melissa Blewitt
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students recently travelled to Parkes to compete at the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese Athletics Carnival.
The carnival brought together students from schools across the Diocese for a day of athletics, competition and camaraderie. Students had the opportunity to test their skills across a range of track and field events, representing their school with enthusiasm and pride.
Their participation provided an excellent opportunity to develop confidence, celebrate individual achievements and support one another.
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