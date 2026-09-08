Students show their sporting spirit

By Melissa Blewitt

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students recently travelled to Parkes to compete at the Wilcannia-Forbes Diocese Athletics Carnival.
The carnival brought together students from schools across the Diocese for a day of athletics, competition and camaraderie. Students had the opportunity to test their skills across a range of track and field events, representing their school with enthusiasm and pride.
Their participation provided an excellent opportunity to develop confidence, celebrate individual achievements and support one another.

Last Updated: 01/09/2026By

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