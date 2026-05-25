Students Show Off Their Green Thumbs
On Wednesday 29th April, Ungarie Central School Primary students got their hands dirty turning soil, planting seedlings, and watering the gardens before heading to the kitchen to whip up delicious nut-free pesto pasta in UCS Yum lessons. Fresh and tasty! Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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