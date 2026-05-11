Students show dedication to assessment

On Wednesday the 15th of April a group of very dedicated Year 11 students (and one very dedicated teacher) from Lake Cargelligo Central School came into school during the holidays to work on their upcoming Textiles and Visuals arts assessments. The girls hard work is paying off. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 06/05/2026By

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