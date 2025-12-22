Students selected for Western Girls Cricket Team
Lake Cargelligo Central School students Alex, Emme and Thea represented their school at the Western Primary Cricket Trials on Wednesday 3rd December in Dubbo. Emme and Thea were selected in the Western Girls Cricket Team. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
