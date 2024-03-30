Students say thank you to Condobolin CWA

CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch members were treated to an inside look at the School Spectacular at their March meeting.

Former Condobolin Public School student Casey Thompson and current Condobolin Public School student Rose Collins shared their wonderful experience at last year’s School Spectacular performance with Branch members.

Both girls were in the choir that went to Sydney for the School Spectacular.

The girls thanked the CWA of NSW Condobolin Branch for their generous donation, which helped them achieve their dream of performing at the event.

Fourteen students learned and rehearsed 27 songs in preparation, but only 12 represented the school as two students sustained serious injuries prior to going on stage. The students who attended School Spectacular included Anastasia Phillips, Ruby Wainwright, Chloe Bennett, Hayley Small, Casey Thompson, Hattie Leighton, Gemma Seaton, Lucy Miles, Ashleigh Thomas, Addison Pawsey, Georgina Stewart, and Rose Collins. The students Choir teachers were Ms Horvat and Mrs Fry, who also sang as part of the choir.