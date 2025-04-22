Students represent school

On Wednesday 26th March, selected Primary students represented Tullamore Central School in the Gobondery/NARRAF Rugby League Trials in Narromine.

Alongside 30 other students from different schools, they experienced intense, high-quality games that truly showcased their outstanding skills. The students demonstrated determination and impressive teamwork, making the most of this challenging opportunity.

Congratulations to Logan who was selected to represent Gobondery/NARRAF at the Western Trials in Parkes this week.

“Well done to both boys for their excellent sportsmanship and representing our school with pride on the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.