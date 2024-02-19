Students report on their work experience

At the end of 2023, Tottenham Central School secondary students participated in work experience at their selected businesses. Students reported their days of work in the school’s newsletter. Below are their reports. Reports and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Newsletter.

During my work experience, I went to 3 different places. Hair at 2873- I greeted clients and helped Lisa sweep and keep the salon tidy and clean. I watched how different hair colours were mixed and applied. Lisa showed me the correct way to wash and rinse hair. I enjoyed my time working with Lisa. K1 class at Tottenham Central School- helped the students read, complete math tasks, and perform other duties that the teachers needed help with. I liked interacting with the younger children. I also participated in Activity Morning, held at the Tottenham Hospital. I participated in playing different games and activities with the elderly residents. We had morning tea together and chatted with each other. At the end of the morning, I walked them back to their bedrooms. I enjoyed spending time with each of them. Ellie (ABOVE)

For work experience I chose to work in the K/1/2 classroom for a week. Throughout the week, I helped students with reading, work, and play in the classrooms. During the week, I worked in two classrooms, one with kindergarten and one with class 1/2. Most of the time, I worked in the 1/2 classroom. I enjoyed spending my week in the K/1/2 classrooms because childcare and working with younger kids is something I consider as future job. My favourite part was being able to help the kids and watch how the students learn. Overall, if I were offered to work in the Tottenham K/1/2 classroom again, I would take the opportunity to do it again. Shauna

For work experience, I went to Tottenham Preschool. When I arrived on the first day, I met all the staff and put my work equipment away, and then I went and met all the students; I felt so welcome, and they were so kind. After playtime, we would dance and sing to the pack up song and some Christmas songs. The kids then would have fruit break and recess; after they ate, they would play in the yard with all their toys and in the sandpit. It was really hard to get the girls out of the mud pit, they had their cooking supplies and cubby house. The boys were either on the bikes or in the sandpit. After playtime, they would go back inside and play, and then the teachers would start heating the kids’ lunches and some days they make some food with them, like tacos. After that, it was my break time; I would leave from 12:30 to 1:30. When I got back, the kids would be sleeping, and I would do a couple of jobs for the teachers. After the kids woke up, I would clean their beds and then put them away. The kids would play again in the afternoon, and soon it would be home time. Drew

On the first day, I was shown around the workshop and looked at how different areas worked and was observing and learning. On my second day, I did some tyre changes and stacked the tyre racks. Later in the week, I saw motors working, helped with oil changes, and worked with the oil. On my final day, I again worked on tyre changes, stacked the tyre rack, built a 22-tonne jack, and built a heavy-duty wheel burrow. Ben

During the work experience week, I was shown many different experiences. First, I went to Tullamore with Shaun and helped connect electricity from the house to an outside shed. I was helping run cables through the shed to allow light and easy outlet power. Then, I helped run cables through a dug-up trench, enabling the shed to have power from the circuit board at the house. Another experience I had was in Warren at the Arts and Culture Centre, helping connect and finish wiring all the lights, power points and the different light switches, and getting shown how to join a circuit board and its purpose. I was helping pass cables and other tools and putting fans together. I enjoyed the whole experience at All-a-Glow, but my favourite things were how hands-on things were and how much I had learnt. With straightforward explanations and instructions, I found it easy to get around the workplace and communicate. Connor