Students Recognised Assembly
Congratulations to all Tottenham Central School students on a fabulous term, and to those whom received special recognition for their efforts at the Whole School Assembly on Monday 30th March. “Thank you also to our Year 5/6 students and Choir who performed for us all. A special mention to Zali who was the lucky winner, guessing the correct amount of Easter Eggs in the SRC Easter Guessing Competition!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
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