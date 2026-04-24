Mixes perform better than expected

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

On Tuesday, 31 March the Central West Farming Systems summer cover crop at the Condobolin Ag Station was ready for termination after eight weeks of growth

“With 79 mm of in-crop rainfall, the mixes have performed better than expected for a low rainfall environment. Both a three-species mix (sunflower, millet, cowpea) and a nine-species mix (sunflower, millet, cowpea, buckwheat, forage sorghum, radish, turnip, sun hemp and safflower) were included to compare diversity and system responses,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“Buckwheat is currently flowering, while turnip has developed a strong taproot, highlighting the role of different species in driving above and below ground biomass and soil interaction.

“The aim of the cover crop is to increase plant diversity, improve soil function and contribute to longer-term soil carbon and system resilience, while understanding the trade-offs in a low rainfall system.

“This work is part of the FDF and Soil CRC project “Building resilient soils and enhancing carbon stocks in cropping systems through plant diversity”.

“An important consideration moving forward will be how much soil water has been used, and how this influences soil moisture availability and establishment conditions for the following winter crop,” the post concluded.