Riders Saddle Up for Four Days of Learning and Fun

Media Release

The Tottenham Pony Club Camp was held over four action-packed days at the Tottenham Racecourse, drawing more than 30 eager riders from across the region.

The event, which has become a highlight for local equestrian families, provided participants with a wide range of instruction and hands-on experiences.

Expert Guidance from Guest Instructors

Camp organisers were thrilled to welcome guest instructors Steve Mannix, representing Kintail Equine Services and Orange Agricultural College, and Sarah Sinderberry from Condobolin. Both shared their extensive knowledge and passion for horsemanship, delivering engaging lessons that catered to riders of all skill levels.

Riders, some as young as three and others proudly “mature,” had the opportunity to learn new skills and refine their technique under the guidance of these respected professionals.

Focus on Horse Welfare

A particular highlight was the session led by Dr Angus from Western Plains Veterinary Service, Narromine. Dr Angus delivered a memorable demonstration and offered practical advice on horse welfare, ensuring that campers not only improved their riding but also deepened their understanding of responsible horse care. His contributions were enthusiastically received by all, especially the club’s young horsemen and women.

Exhausted but Eager to Return

By the end of the camp, riders and their families were worn out but brimming with enthusiasm for future events. The camp catered to all ages, and the camaraderie, shared learning, and friendly competition made for an unforgettable experience.

Plans are already underway for follow-up activities, with many riders keen to return and build on their achievements.

Special thanks go to the tireless Tottenham Pony Club committee for their dedication and hard work in organising such a valuable opportunity for local riders and their families. Their commitment ensures the camp continues to be a cornerstone for the equestrian community in the region.

Media Release and Images contributed.