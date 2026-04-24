2025 Trundle Golf Club Presentation

Compiled by Hayley Egan

The 2025 Trundle Golf Club Presentation was held on Saturday 28th March 2026.

Though the presentation was held a bit late, the award recipients were more than happy to accept their 2025 awards.

In the Ladies A Grade, Pip Taylor was named Champion with Suellen Taylor being Runner Up.

Ladies B Grade winner was Narelle Sunderland with Sandy Stevenson named Runner Up.

In the Nell Rawson Ladies Championship for Best Nett Score went to Pip Taylor.

Pip Taylor was also the recipient of the Club Trophy.

The Ladies Foursome Mentone Trophy was presented to Suellen Taylor and Sharon Wright while Jo Randall and Emma Rippon were Runner Up.

The Ladies Foursome Doreen Proven Shield (Handicap) was awarded to Suellen Taylor and Sharon Wright.

The Phil Watts 4BBB Trophy was awarded to Sharon Wright and Emma Grady while Suellen Taylor and Sue Morrison were named Runner Up.

Emma Grady was the winner of the Ladies Matchplay. Suellen Taylor was named Runner Up.

In the Mens A Grade, Luke Watt was named the winner, while Bill Tomlinson and Sam Bolam were the Runners Up.

Benji Wu was the Mens B Grade winner and Ryan Burley was named Runner Up.

Wayne Taunton was selected as the winner of the Mens C Grade Championship. Joe Moss was Runner Up.

The Loss Carey Trophy for Best Nett Championship Score went to Benji Wu.

Benji was also the winner of the Yarrabundie Cup which is given for the Best Junior Championship Scratch.

The Yarrabundie Cup for Best Junior Championship Nett went to Riley Randall.

Benji Wu was presented the Vicar’s Cup. Austin Randall was Runner Up.

The Mens Matchplay went to Luke Watt with Bill Tomlinson being Runner Up.

The Mens A Grade Foursome winners were Sam Bolam and Micko Skinner. The Runner Ups were Derek Kelly and Gary Sunderland.

The winners of the Dave Morrison 4BBB Memorial Trophy were Benji Wu and Sam Wu. The Runners Up were Emma Grady and Les Whiley.

Bill Tomlinson and Sandy Stevenson were the winners of the Mixed Foursome Championship. The Runners Up were Pip Taylor and Jake Leisegang.

Medley 2 Person Ambrose Scratch A Grade went to Brad Watt and Sam Bolam. Terry Galvin and Dale Holland were the Runners Up.

Jay Mulherin and Craig Morgan were the winners of the Medley 2 Person Ambrose Scratch B Grade. The Runners Up were Pip Taylor and Jake Leisegang.

Luke Turton was awarded the Hole in One award.

Information and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.