Lucky winners off to the Zoo

Laura Quin was the lucky winner of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway recently. Ellie Bremner drew the winner at 12pm on Tuesday, 31 March at the Condobolin Newsagency. ABOVE: Layla Read and Gabby Molnar were very excited for Laura’s win. Gabby said she would love to see giraffes at the Zoo, and Layla would be excited to see the lions, tigers and spider monkeys. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.