Maddox and Jace selected

Jace Ireland and Maddox Stewart (Condobolin Public School) have been selected for the Western Australian Football League (AFL) team. These talented young athletes will go on to represent their region at the state carnival later in the year. A fantastic achievement Jace and Maddox! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 22/04/2026By

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