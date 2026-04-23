Life Membership for Dawn
By Melissa Blewitt
Dawn Jones has been awarded Life Membership to the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club.
A presentation was made by President Steve Brennan during a special morning tea at Thorpey’s in the Paddock (Condobolin Visitor Information Centre) on Wednesday, 8 April.
Mrs Jones was excited to receive the accolade, after many years of commitment to the Club in the Treasurer’s role and many other supportive positions. She also organised the catering for Christmas parties for several years. Her sons, Tony and Tim Jones were on hand to see her receive her award.
She shared a photo album highlighting 16 years of catering functions undertaken by the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club, which brought smiles to the faces of all those who
attended.
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