First Memorial to our Fallen

“The Lachlander in a leading article in September suggested the erection of a memorial to the fallen.

“The memorial fountain was constructed of Waverley stone as used in public buildings in Sydney, selected for uniformity of colour and texture and made from one large block, with panels of Carrara marble inscribed in imperishable lead lettering.

“It was a unique memorial, its guns being replicas of the magazine type, which no other memorial in the state featured.

“It was fitted with brass drinking taps. Around the base were eight octagonal posts and chains. The memorial had a total height of 18 feet and weighed eight tons. It was made by E. R. Parkhill and Sons of Waverley and was erected in the centre of the intersection of McDonnell and Bathurst Streets.

The unveiling was performed on Friday August 7, 1903, by Sir John See, Premier of New South Wales, who had arrived at Condobolin Railway station the previous day where he met and welcomed by the president of the Pastoral and Agricultural Association, R. Whitehead, and the Hon. G. Lee.

“For the unveiling a platform was erected on the east of the monument, the mayor, Ald. Maitland, chairman of the memorial committee, welcoming the premier who carried out the unveiling in the presence of a large gathering of citizens.”

**Taken from “Down the Lachlan Years Ago : history of Condobolin New South Wales” written by William A Bayley.**

Courtesy of the Condobolin and District Historical Society Facebook Page.