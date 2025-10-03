Students receive results for Postcard Competition
Tullibigeal Central School students Ty Hayward and Lexi Payne received certificates for the CWA International Junior Postcard Competition 2025 – Republic of Korea. Ty received a first place and Lexi received a Highly Commended. Congratulations to them both! Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Jacob victorious
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we played an individual stableford [...]
Condobolin JRL International Presentation
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin Junior Rugby League International Presentation [...]
Students receive results for Postcard Competition
Tullibigeal Central School students Ty Hayward and Lexi Payne received [...]
Brayden wins
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Lisa Rosberg and David McDonald won [...]
Double Demerits will be in force
By Melissa Blewitt Double Demerit points will be in force [...]
Tradition, talent and community
By Melissa Blewitt The sixth Condobolin Tattoo was a powerful [...]