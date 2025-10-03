Students receive results for Postcard Competition

Tullibigeal Central School students Ty Hayward and Lexi Payne received certificates for the CWA International Junior Postcard Competition 2025 – Republic of Korea. Ty received a first place and Lexi received a Highly Commended. Congratulations to them both! Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 01/10/2025By

Latest News

Jacob victorious

03/10/2025|

Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we played an individual stableford [...]

Brayden wins

03/10/2025|

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Lisa Rosberg and David McDonald won [...]

We recommend