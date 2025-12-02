Students receive ICAS test results
By Hayley Egan
Tullibigeal Central School students recently received results for this year’s ICAS tests.
In Writing, Ty Hayward received a Participation certificate.
Darcy Ireland received a Participation certificate in Digital Technologies.
Indy and Hux Davies both received Participation certificates in the Spelling Bee.
In Maths, Darcy Ireland, Ty Hayward and Alice Helyar were awarded Participation certificates, while Leah Bendall received a Credit certificate and Savannah Hayward was awarded a Merit certificate.
In Science, Darcy Ireland was presented a Participation certificate and Leah Bendall received a Merit certificate.
Ty Hayward, Leah Bendall and Savannah Hayward all received Participation certificates for English.
Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
