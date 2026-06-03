Students Play in Round 2 of PSSA Knockout

Compiled by Hayley Egan.

On Monday 11th May, the Ungarie Central School Netball team, consisting of eight students, competed in Round 2 of the PSSA Knockout against Wyalong Public School at McAlister Oval in West Wyalong.

The eight students, ranging from years 4-6, were Neve Rossiter, Lucy Ward, Ava McClintock, Jayla-Rae Paulo, Michael Paulo, Connor McKay, Olivia Webster and Freya Rowling.

The first quarter was dominated by Wyalong, with the score being 8/0 at quarter time. With a little tinkering and a few positioning changes, the second quarter was much stronger and the score at halftime was 13-2.

Jayla-Rae was playing really well in defense, cutting off many attacking raids. Quarters three and four were much the same as the second quarter, with the Ungarie troops performing quite well against a more experienced line-up. The final score ended up being 22-6 with Wyalong taking home the victory.

Well done to Neve Rossiter, Lucy Ward, Ava McClintock, Jayla-Rae Paulo, Michael Paulo, Connor McKay, Olivia Webster and Freya Rowling. They kept trying hard all game, never giving up.

Sources: Ungarie Central School Newsletter and Ungarie Central School Facebook page. Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.