Students place flags in Trundle Cemetery with RSL Sub-Branch

On Wednesday 22nd April, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students assisted the Trundle RSL Sub-Branch by placing flags in the Catholic and Presbyterian sections of the Trundle Cemetery, as part of the Flags to Graves, Honour our Fallen Program. “Thank you to the Trundle RSL Sub-Branch for inviting us along.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.