Students participate in the Schools Cup Netball

Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 7 and 8 netballers recently participated in the Schools Cup Netball in Griffith.

They played 5 games for the day and won 3, drew 1 and lost 1. They finished second place overall and now progress to the next stage, playing in the Riverina Regional Finals to be held in Wagga later in the year. The girls all played exceptionally well.

“Thanks to Mrs Fisher for her coaching and support of the team and Mikayla for umpiring. A shout out also to the parents for their support on the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.