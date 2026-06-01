Students Participate in Speaking Competition
On Monday 4th May, 22 Ungarie Central School students from Years 3-8 participated in the Ungarie Central Public Speaking Competition.
The speakers put a lot of effort into preparing and delivering their speeches with enthusiasm and engaging the audience.
Congratulations to Mason, Freya, Ava, Scarlett, Claudia and Chelsey who went on to represent Ungarie Central School at the CWA Public Speaking Competition which was held on Tuesday 19th May in Parkes.
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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