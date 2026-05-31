PSSA Netball Knockout
On Thursday 14th May, Tottenham Central School’s Primary Netball team travelled to Narromine to compete in the second round of the PSSA Netball Knockout against Narromine Public School. Unfortunately, they didn’t come away with the win, however, all the students played their hardest, showed great improvement throughout the game and most importantly, had fun. “Thank you to Narromine Public School for a great game, and congratulations on your well-deserved win. Thank you to Charli for umpiring the game with Mrs Gill.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
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