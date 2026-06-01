CALC holds meeting

Condobolin Aboriginal Land Council held a Members Meeting on Thursday, 14 May. The Southern Zone team attended, with a discussion on housing taking place. Kaitlan Forbes and Luke Platten of NSW Aborginal Land Council (NSWALC) oversaw the Casual Vacancy Election. Unfortunately, the vacancy was not filled, so the position will be advertised at a future date to be determined. “The time taken to support us and discuss our concerns has us feeling positive and looking forward to the possibilities,” a post on the Condobolin Aboriginal Land Council Facebook Page read. ABOVE: A Members Meeting was held by Condobolin Aboriginal Land Council recently. Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Land Council Facebook Page.