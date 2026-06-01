CALC holds meeting
Condobolin Aboriginal Land Council held a Members Meeting on Thursday, 14 May. The Southern Zone team attended, with a discussion on housing taking place. Kaitlan Forbes and Luke Platten of NSW Aborginal Land Council (NSWALC) oversaw the Casual Vacancy Election. Unfortunately, the vacancy was not filled, so the position will be advertised at a future date to be determined. “The time taken to support us and discuss our concerns has us feeling positive and looking forward to the possibilities,” a post on the Condobolin Aboriginal Land Council Facebook Page read. ABOVE: A Members Meeting was held by Condobolin Aboriginal Land Council recently. Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Land Council Facebook Page.
Latest News
Progressing ‘The Tile Project’
By Melissa Blewitt ‘The Tile Project’ has taken another step [...]
The Ngumbadal Men’s Group enjoy a fun Bowls Day
Last Thursday (14 May 2026) the Ngumbadal Men’s Group came [...]
Showcasing artistic talent
The Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service’s Sista Stuff Group showcased their [...]
Celebrating International Nurses Day
Rapid Relief Team AU (Condobolin) showed appreciation for nurses and [...]
Students Participate in Speaking Competition
On Monday 4th May, 22 Ungarie Central School students from [...]
Showing appreciation on International Nurses Day
Rapid Relief Team AU (Condobolin) showed appreciation for nurses and [...]