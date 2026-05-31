Celebrating nurses

From prevention and assessment to treatment, education and advocacy, nurses play a vital role in improving outcomes and quality of life for patients every day. Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service showed their appreciation for their onsite nurses Fee Kenny, Tori Crow and Helen on International Nurse’s Day (12 May). Fee has recently joined the service as the new Practice Manager. “If you know a nurse, remember to thank them for their service, they really are essential to us all!” a post on the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page read. International Nurses Day, honours Florence Nightingale’s birthday and the critical contributions of nurses worldwide. The 2026 theme was ‘Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives’. LEFT: Fee Kenny, Tori Crow and Helen Hewitt. Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Facebook Page.