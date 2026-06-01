A special Mass and Mothers Day event at St Josephs

On Wednesday, 6 May St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated all mothers and mother figures in the community with a Mass and shared recess event. “It was a beautiful time of celebration today at our Mother’s Day Mass and shared recess, honouring the special women in our lives. Congratulations to Year 4 for their thoughtful preparation of the Mass, and thank you to all the wonderful women who were able to join us and spend some time together,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.