Showing appreciation on International Nurses Day

Rapid Relief Team AU (Condobolin) showed appreciation for nurses and allied health staff with an International Nurses Day celebration at Condobolin Hospital on Wednesday, 20 May. They served free barista coffee and Krispy Kreme donuts to over 40 wonderful staff of the Condobolin Hospital, NSW Ambulance and RSL Lifecare Village. Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Ian Greenham also showed their appreciation for the wonderful service the nurses and aged care workers provide in caring for the most vulnerable members of the community. RRT remains dedicated to supporting Emergency Services, Youth, Homelessness, Health and Disability in their communities. ABOVE: Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Ian Greenham with Condobolin Health Service staff Melissa Thorpe and Janine Slade. Image Credit: RRT AU (Condobolin).