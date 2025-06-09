Students participate in PSSA Boys Netball Trials
On Wednesday 21st May, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Heath, Caden and Jaaron participated in the PSSA Boys Netball Trials at Orange.
The boys all played extremely well, with Heath and Caden progressing to the possible and probables. Heath was then picked in the Western Plains Boys Under 12 Netball team to compete later in the year.
“A huge congratulations to these boys on their efforts, and a shout out to their parents for attending also.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
