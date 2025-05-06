Students participate in Mortimer Shield
On Thursday 10th April, a group of Lake Cargelligo Central School students participated in the Mortimer Shield in Griffith, playing Rugby League and League Tag.
The students were joined by some students from Naradhan Public School for the games. All students had a great day, winning some games and losing others.
Four students (ABOVE) were chosen for their outstanding action and sportsmanship.
Well done to all of these students for their efforts on the day.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
SRC Easter Raffle winners
On Friday 11th April, Tullibigeal Central School announced the winners [...]
Students participate in Mortimer Shield
On Thursday 10th April, a group of Lake Cargelligo Central [...]
Saying farewell to Mrs. Eckford
Lake Cargelligo Central School said a sad farewell to Mrs. [...]
Abi receives badge
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School student Abigail, who received her [...]
ADF visit school
The ADF visited Lake Cargelligo Central School on Friday 4th [...]
Brianna attends AgShows NSW event as State Finalist
Compiled by Hayley Egan Brianna Pilon was a State Finalist [...]