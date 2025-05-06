Students participate in Mortimer Shield

On Thursday 10th April, a group of Lake Cargelligo Central School students participated in the Mortimer Shield in Griffith, playing Rugby League and League Tag.

The students were joined by some students from Naradhan Public School for the games. All students had a great day, winning some games and losing others.

Four students (ABOVE) were chosen for their outstanding action and sportsmanship.

Well done to all of these students for their efforts on the day.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.