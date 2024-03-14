Students participate in Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival
On Friday 23rd February, a small group of swimmers from Ungarie Central School attended the Lower Lachlan Swimming Carnival in Lake Cargelligo.
The students from Ungarie found the competition from the other schools present quite strong. They all persevered with their swimming.
Thompson Rossiter had a good day, coming second in his 100m free, 50m free, 50m breast and 50m back. He qualified to represent Lower Lachlan at Western in Dubbo which was held on March 12.
Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central Schools Newsletter.
