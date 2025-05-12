Students make telescopes
A group of Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 7 students recently made their own telescopes in science class. Using lenses and cardboard tubing they were able to create a working model. This exercise was followed up by looking through an actual telescope set up outside. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Growing grass heads
Lake Cargelligo Central School Thurru students spent term 1 investigating [...]
Lisa and Michael win the day
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Twenty bowlers fronted for Sunday (4th [...]
Students make telescopes
A group of Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 7 students [...]
A special birthday for Pat
Pat Nairn celebrated her 80th Birthday on Tuesday, 22 April [...]
A Tribute to ANZAC Day – ANZAC Photos
A Tribute to ANZAC Day With their hair a little [...]
Condobolin JRL hit the road in Round One
Condobolin Junior Rugby League – Round One Condo JRL hit [...]