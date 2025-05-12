Students make telescopes

A group of Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 7 students recently made their own telescopes in science class. Using lenses and cardboard tubing they were able to create a working model. This exercise was followed up by looking through an actual telescope set up outside. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

