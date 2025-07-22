Students love gardening

Gardening is said to be one of the most relaxing activities, good for the body and the mind, there is – who out there can relate?

Bogan Gate students love to get out into the garden and in the afternoon on Wednesday 25th June, they were planting beetroot seedlings. You can see in the other gardens how well the peas and lettuce varieties are growing.

Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.