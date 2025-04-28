Students learn skills in Peak Hill

On Wednesday 9th April, nine Tottenham Central School secondary students travelled to Peak Hill for an enriching experience at the TAS Skill Building Day.

A heartfelt thank you to Mr. Luke Watt for generously sharing his expertise in the workshop and for guiding the students in crafting a wooden game. Under his expert direction, the students honed a variety of skills, including measuring, cutting, drilling, using the router, and operating the sanding machine.

It was wonderful to see each student leave the workshop with a fully functional toy they had created themselves.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.